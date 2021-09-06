Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 6, 2021

September 6, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Labor Day Monday – Patchy smoke. Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Patchy smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday – Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Areas of smoke before 7 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind 7 to 13 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Light west southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.