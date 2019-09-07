Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 7, 2019

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County weather from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – A chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 pm. Mostly sunny through mid-morning, then becoming cloudy, with a high near 73. East wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Advertisement

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Advertisement

Tuesday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm In the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Advertisement

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 71.