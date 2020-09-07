Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 7, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 7, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

*** Red Flag Warning until 8 p.m.

**** Winter Storm Warning 9 p.m. until 9 a.m. Tuesday

Today Labor Day – Sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Tonight – Rain likely before 11 pm, then rain and snow between 11 pm and midnight, then snow after midnight. Patchy blowing snow after 5 am. Low around 28. Very windy, with a north northwest wind 25 to 35 mph becoming east northeast 36 to 46 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tuesday – Snow, mainly before noon. Widespread blowing snow, mainly before noon. High near 35. Very windy, with a northeast wind 39 to 44 mph decreasing to 29 to 34 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – A chance of flurries after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9 am, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain showers before 2 am, then a chance of sprinkles and flurries between 2 am and 4 am, then a chance of flurries after 4 am. Widespread frost after 4 am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 32. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Widespread frost, mainly before 7 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 38.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 76.