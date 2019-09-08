Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 8, 2019, Sunday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible this afternoon. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Advertisement

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Advertisement

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Advertisement

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.