Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 8, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 8, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

*Winter Weather Advisory until 12 p.m. today.

Today – Snow showers, mainly before 4 pm. Widespread blowing snow. High near 33. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 45 to 55 mph decreasing to 29 to 39 mph. Winds could gust as high as 75 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight – A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 5 am. Areas of blowing snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 2 am, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers before 10 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10 am and 11 am, then a chance of rain showers after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. East wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8 am, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 39.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 41.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 79.