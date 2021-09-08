Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 8, 2021

September 8, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 89. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday – A slight chance of showers between noon and 3 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west southwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9 pm and midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 75.