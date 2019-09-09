Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 9, 2019, Monday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday – A chance of showers between noon and 3 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 16 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.