Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 9, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 9, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A slight chance of snow before 8 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of rain after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. East northeast wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain before 7 pm, then a slight chance of showers after 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers before 7 am. Areas of frost between 7 am and 8 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 40.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 42.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 78.