Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 9, 2021

September 9, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Areas of smoke before noon. Sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the evening.

Friday – Isolated showers between noon and 3 pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 75.