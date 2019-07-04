Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Thursday, 7/4/19

Here is your Rock Spring, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today, Independence Day – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night –Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 84.