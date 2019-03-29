Morning Weather: 3/29/19, Friday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Winter Storm Warning In Effect Until Friday, 9:00 p.m.

Today – Snow. Patchy blowing snow between 10 am and 11 am. Areas of freezing fog before 10 am. High near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Advertisement

Friday Night – Snow likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. East northeast wind around 7 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. West northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Advertisement

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.