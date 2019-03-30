Morning Weather: 3/30/19, Saturday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 17. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. West northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday – A chance of snow showers before 8 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8 am and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night – A chance of rain showers before 2 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.