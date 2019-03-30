Morning Weather: 3/30/19, Saturday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 17. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. West northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers before 8 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8 am and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain showers before 2 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.