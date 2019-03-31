Morning Weather: 3/31/19 Sunday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today – Sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. West southwest wind around 9 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday – A chance of snow before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow between 10am and noon, then rain likely after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 41. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain before 8 pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 8 pm and 3 am, then a chance of snow after 3 am. Cloudy, with a low around 28. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers before 9 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9 am and 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. North northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.