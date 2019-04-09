Morning Weather: 4/09/19, Tuesday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Winter Storm Watch – Tonight at midnight to midnight Wednesday for Sweetwater County and surrounding areas

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight – Periods of rain showers before 11 pm, then periods of rain and snow showers between 11 pm and 1 am, then snow after 1 am. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 29. Blustery, with a north northwest wind around 16 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Wednesday – Snow likely. Patchy blowing snow after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 22 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Wednesday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow before 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

Thursday Night – A chance of sprinkles before 7 pm, then a chance of sprinkles and flurries between 7 pm and 8 pm, then a chance of flurries after 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday – A chance of rain showers and flurries. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.