Morning Weather: 4/1/19, Monday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday – Rain and snow likely before 1pm, then rain likely between 1pm and 3pm, then rain and snow likely after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 40. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday – A chance of snow before 9 am, then a chance of rain and snow between 9 am and 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night – A slight chance of rain showers after midnight, mixing with snow after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.