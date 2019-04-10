Morning Weather: 4/10/19, Wednesday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Weather Advisory for Sweetwater County until 6:00 p.m.

Today – Snow, mainly before 5 pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Patchy blowing snow after 4 pm. High near 30. Blustery, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible.

Wednesday Night – Snow likely, mainly between 2 am and 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. West wind 7 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 2 pm, then a chance of rain showers between 2 pm and 5 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. West southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West southwest wind around 8 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Monday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.