Morning Weather: 4/11/19, Thursday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today – Scattered snow showers before 9 am, then scattered snow showers after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Scattered snow showers, mainly after 5 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A slight chance of snow showers before 2 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 2 pm and 4 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain showers before 3 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47.