Morning Weather: 4/12/19, Friday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today – Scattered snow showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow between midnight and 5 am, then a slight chance of snow after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain showers before 4 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 11 am, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.