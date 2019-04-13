Morning Weather: 4/13/19, Saturday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sunday Night – A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday – A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 7 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 7 pm and 10 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 10pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 58.