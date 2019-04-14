Morning Weather: 4/15/19, Palm Sunday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today – A chance of snow showers before 10 am, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Windy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Rain showers likely before 5 am, then rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Windy, with a south southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday – A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 50. South southeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain showers before 1 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow showers before 8 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 8 am and 11 am, then a slight chance of rain showers after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 11 pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.