Morning Weather: 4/16/19, Tuesday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today – A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 7 am and 9 am, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – A chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 10 pm, then gradually ending. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night- A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.