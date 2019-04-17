Morning Weather: 4/17/19, Wednesday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today – A 20 percent chance of showers after 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west northwest 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sponsor

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Advertisement

Sunday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.