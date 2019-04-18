Morning Weather: 4/18/19, Thursday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today – Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 66. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 17 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9 am, then a slight chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 67.