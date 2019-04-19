Morning Weather: 4/19/19 Good Friday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today – Sunny, with a high near 67. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.