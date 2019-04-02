Morning Weather: 4/2/19, Tuesday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers before 10 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10 am and noon, then rain showers likely after noon. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Rain showers likely before 1 am, then rain and snow showers likely between 1 am and 4 am, then a chance of snow showers after 4 am. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers before 8 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8 am and 11 am, then a chance of rain showers after 11 am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. West wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 50. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 8am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – A chance of rain showers after midnight, mixing with snow after 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers before 7 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 7 am and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53