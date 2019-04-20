Morning Weather: 4/20/19, Saturday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – Rain showers likely before 3 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 am, then a chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.