Morning Weather: 4/21/19, Easter Sunday Morning

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Rain showers likely before 3 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 am, then a chance of rain showers between 10 am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 62. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night – A chance of sprinkles. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.