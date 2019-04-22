Morning Weather: 4/22/19, Monday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today – A chance of rain and snow showers before 8 am, then a chance of rain showers between 8 am and 5 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 64. Light west wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday – A chance of sprinkles after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of sprinkles. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Sunday – A chance of sprinkles. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.