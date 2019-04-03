Morning Weather: 4/3/19, Wednesday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today – Scattered rain and snow showers before 10 am, then scattered rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sponsor

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday – A chance of rain showers before 7 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 7 am and 8 am, then a chance of rain showers after 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A slight chance of rain showers after midnight, mixing with snow after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south southwest. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Advertisement

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Tuesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.