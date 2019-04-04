Morning Weather: 4/4/19, Thursday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy.