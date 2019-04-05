Morning Weather: 4/5/19, Friday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of rain showers before 8am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8am and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Wednesday – A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.