Morning Weather: 5/20/19, Monday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 4 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tonight – Rain showers before 5 am, then rain and snow showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 36. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 48. North northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night – Rain showers likely before 10 pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 10 pm and 4 am, then snow showers likely after 4 am. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Wednesday – Snow showers likely before 9 am, then rain and snow showers likely between 9 am and 1 pm, then rain showers likely after 1 pm. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 4 am, then a chance of snow showers between 4 am and 5 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 5 am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 9 am, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.