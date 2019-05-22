Morning Weather: 5/22/19, Wednesday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A chance of snow showers before 10 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10 am and 11 am, then a chance of rain showers after 11 am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Windy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – A chance of rain showers before 9 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9 pm and midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Thursday – Snow showers likely before 10 am, then rain and snow showers likely between 10 am and noon, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunder is also possible. Patchy fog between 7 am and 8 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 45. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain showers before 2 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a southeast wind 8 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8 am, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Memorial Day – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.