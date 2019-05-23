Morning Weather: 5/23/19, Thursday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after 10 am. Some thunder is also possible. Patchy fog between 7 am and 8 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 44. Windy, with an east northeast wind 27 to 32 mph decreasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of rain showers before 10 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10 pm and 4 am, then a chance of snow showers after 4 am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 13 to 18 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8 am, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Memorial Day – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 62.