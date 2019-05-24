Morning Weather: 5/24/2019, Friday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today – A slight chance of snow showers before 7 am, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Memorial Day – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible during the afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 55. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.