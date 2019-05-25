Morning Weather: 5/25/19, Saturday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 17 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Memorial Day – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Southeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 53. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.