Morning Weather: 5/26/19, Sunday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of showers after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Memorial Day – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. East wind 7 to 13 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 38. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible during the afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 16 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. East wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.