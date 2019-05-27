Morning Weather: 5/27/19 Memorial Day Monday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Memorial Day – A chance of showers before 9 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 am and 5 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. East wind 9 to 14 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 36. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 8 to 17 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 57. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.