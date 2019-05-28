Morning Weather: 5/28/19, Tuesday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Rain likely before 9 am, then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9 am and 11 am, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a north wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of rain before 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 57. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.