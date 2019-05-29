Morning Weather: 5/29/19, Wednesday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light east.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 5 to 9 mph.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 74