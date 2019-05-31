Morning Weather for Sweetwater County: 5/31/19, Friday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tonight – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the evening.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 75. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 75.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 76.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 77.