Morning Weather for Sweetwater County: 5/31/19, Friday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the evening.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 75. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 77.