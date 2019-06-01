Morning Weather For Sweetwater County: 6/1/19, Saturday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A slight chance of showers between noon and 3 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sponsor

Tonight – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming south 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light west southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning.

Advertisement

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 78.

Advertisement

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.