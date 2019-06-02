Morning Weather for Sweetwater County: 6/2/19, Sunday

Today – A slight chance of showers between 11 am and noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming south 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%. Sponsor

Tonight – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 pm and 8 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Monday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west northwest.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 6 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.