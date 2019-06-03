Morning Weather for Sweetwater County: 6/3/19, Monday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton Wyoming.

Today – A slight chance of showers between 11 am and noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3 pm and 4 pm. Sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.