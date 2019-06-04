Morning Weather For Sweetwater County: 6/4/19, Tuesday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 75. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Light west southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 70.