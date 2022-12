Morris changes her plea on three of five charges

Mugshot of Candace Rechelle Morris from Sweetwater County Detention Center

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Candace Rachelle Morris, former Executive Director of Young at Heart Center, has vacated her jury trial date on January 30, 2023. Morris, who was arrested on September 13 on charges of forgery and wrongful taking of property, recently plead “not guilty at this time” on October 6, 2022, at Sweetwater District Court.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

On December 20, 2022, Morris changed her plea to guilty on three counts of theft, at Sweetwater District Court.

“The previous count of attempted theft and one count of forgery will be dismissed with Morris agreeing to restitution for those charges,” said County Attorney Dan Erramouspe in a brief interview with Wyo4News.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Erramouspe continued, “The next step is argued sentencing. Our office is going to argue for 22-28 years served in federal prison.”

As of this morning, a date has not been set for the argued sentencing and Morris remains at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.