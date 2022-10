Morris enters a plea at Sweetwater District Court this afternoon

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – On October 6, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Candace Rachelle Morris, former executive director of the Rock Springs Young at Heart, appeared for her plea hearing at District Court in Green River. Morris was arrested on September 13, 2022, and has been since been held at Sweetwater County Detention Center. Morris is facing 5 felony charges including 3 counts of theft, 1 count of attempted theft, and 1 count of forgery, all charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.

At the plea hearing, Morris pleaded not guilty at this time to all 5 counts, and a trial date has been set for January 30, 2023. The bond for Morris is set for $200,000 cash or a surety. If the bond is posted Morris will not be allowed to contact the Rock Springs Young at Heart Early Learning Center, or Senior Center as well as staff working there.