Mosquito control to begin in Green River this week

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The City of Green River Parks and Recreation Department has announced they plan to begin mosquito control this week.

The Parks Department will have the city fogger do a special run on June 29 and 30, 2023. The fogger will cover heavy traffic areas, such as the Greenbelt and the two baseball fields. The fogger will operate between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on both nights. The fogger is most effective while mosquitos are active.

The City will begin nightly fogging on July 5, 2023. A map of the areas and days to be fogged can be found on the City of Green River website. (cityofgreenriver.org). Residents can click on departments, click on Parks and Recreation, click on Parks Facilities, and click on Mosquito Control. Residents can opt out of having the fogger go by their home by calling 872-6151.

The City has tentatively scheduled the mosquito flyover on July 10, 2023. The flyover is dependent on the river flow going down.