Mosquito spraying to begin in Rock Springs this week

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (June 16, 2021) – The City of Rock Springs has begun its mosquito abatement program. Over the next few weeks city personnel will be spraying in areas of the city using a truck mounted aerosol sprayer.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Spraying will be conducted between Thursday June 24, 2021 and Friday July 2, 2021 in the following areas:

The Cemetery

Sweetwater Creek

Bitter Creek from East I-80 Interchange to the Waste Water Treatment Plant

The area around Bunning Park

The Wetlands Park area by Smith’s

Killpecker Creek along Springs Drive and Community Park Drive

Further spraying needs will be evaluated throughout the summer.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

The project uses a spray formulation that contains the pesticide product, Biomist to control the mosquitoes. The active ingredient in Biomist is permethrin, a second-generation synthetic pyrethroid that is classified as a slightly toxic pesticide by the EPA. These insecticidal compounds are either harvested directly from or based upon substances in the chrysanthemum plant. Mosquito control applications of permethrin do not pose a significant risk to people or pets due to the low toxicity of the spray and small amount used to control mosquitoes. As with any pesticide, people, and pets should minimize exposure. If residents see the spray truck next to their yards, they are advised to go indoors, close windows and turn off cooling units for a few minutes while the spray dissipates.

This project is part of an overall effort to control mosquitoes in the City of Rock Springs. In June, Altosid XR larvacide pellets containing methoprene were put into the stagnant water areas of the Bitter Creek and Killpecker Creek through town. Altosid XR larvacide pellets were also placed in some of the ponds at the golf course and in the City flood detention ponds. Altosid attacks the mosquito larvae as it develops, prevent it from reaching adulthood and interrupting the growth cycle and lasts approximately 150 days.

While enjoying activities or working outdoors during Wyoming’s warmer months, residents should avoid mosquitos because they can spread potentially serious disease, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Mosquitos spread West Nile virus (WNV) when they feed on infected birds and then bite people, animals and other birds.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

The “5 D’s” of West Nile virus prevention include:

DAWN and DUSK – Mosquitos prefer to feed at dawn or dusk, so avoid spending time outside during these times.

and – Mosquitos prefer to feed at dawn or dusk, so avoid spending time outside during these times. DRESS – Wear shoes, socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt outdoors. Clothing should be light-colored and made of tightly woven materials.

– Wear shoes, socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt outdoors. Clothing should be light-colored and made of tightly woven materials. DRAIN – Mosquitos breed in shallow, stagnant water. Reduce the amount of standing water by draining and/or removing.

– Mosquitos breed in shallow, stagnant water. Reduce the amount of standing water by draining and/or removing. DEET – Use an insect repellent containing DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide). When using DEET, be sure to read and follow label instructions. Other insect repellents such as Picaridin (KBR 3023) or oil of lemon eucalyptus can also be effective.

WNV activity is tough to predict. In Wyoming last year (2020), there were no human WNV cases or deaths reported. Since WNV first appeared in Wyoming in 2002, reported human cases each year have ranged from two with no deaths to 393 and nine deaths.

More information on West Nile virus is available on the web at http://www.health.wyo.gov/phsd/skeeter/index.html Questions about the Rock Springs mosquito control project may be directed to Rock Springs Fire Chief Jim Wamsley at 352-1475.