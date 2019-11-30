Most of I-80 closed as of Saturday morning

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 30, 2019) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports Interstate 80 is closed today from Rock Springs to Cheyenne.

The closure is due to winter conditions — slick roads and blowing snow.

I-80 is also closed from Rock Springs to Lyman, and the eastbound lanes only are closed from Lyman to the Utah State line.

I-80 from Cheyenne to Pine Bluffs is open, but no unnecessary travel is recommended as the road are slick with drifted and blowing snow.

WYDOT reports the estimated time of reopening the roads is unknown.

This was reported as of 7:10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Wyo4News will keep you updated on the road conditions as they become available.